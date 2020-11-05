United States Steel Corporation (X) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

United States Steel Corporation (X) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased X prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that X has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.09, the dividend yield is .44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of X was $9.09, representing a -37.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.52 and a 100.22% increase over the 52 week low of $4.54.

X is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as POSCO (PKX) and ArcelorMittal (MT). X's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$10.72. Zacks Investment Research reports X's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -6028.89%, compared to an industry average of -17.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the X Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to X through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have X as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV)

iShares Trust (IFRA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XME with an increase of 12.7% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of X at 5.83%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.