United States Steel Corporation (X) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

United States Steel Corporation (X) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased X prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 400% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $26.37, the dividend yield is .76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of X was $26.37, representing a -13.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.57 and a 194.31% increase over the 52 week low of $8.96.

X is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) and VALE S.A. (VALE). X's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.07. Zacks Investment Research reports X's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 396.43%, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the x Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to X through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have X as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Steel ETF (SLX)

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK)

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNX with an increase of 5.76% over the last 100 days. SLX has the highest percent weighting of X at 5.22%.

