United States Steel Corporation (X) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

United States Steel Corporation (X) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased X prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that X has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.72, the dividend yield is .16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of X was $25.72, representing a -6.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.40 and a 290.88% increase over the 52 week low of $6.58.

X is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) and VALE S.A. (VALE). X's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.85. Zacks Investment Research reports X's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 223.29%, compared to an industry average of 3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the X Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to X through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have X as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XME with an increase of 36.29% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of X at 4.66%.

