United States Steel Corporation (X) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

United States Steel Corporation (X) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased X prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that X has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of X was $16.26, representing a -34.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.71 and a 258.15% increase over the 52 week low of $4.54.

X is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as ArcelorMittal (MT) and POSCO (PKX). X's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.5. Zacks Investment Research reports X's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 131.94%, compared to an industry average of -1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the X Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to X through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have X as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PYZ with an increase of 27.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of X at 3.77%.

