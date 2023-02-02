United States Steel Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - United States Steel Corp. (X) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $174 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $1.07 billion, or $3.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, United States Steel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $226 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.8% to $4.34 billion from $5.62 billion last year.

United States Steel Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $174 Mln. vs. $1.07 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.68 vs. $3.75 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.63 -Revenue (Q4): $4.34 Bln vs. $5.62 Bln last year.

