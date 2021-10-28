United States Steel Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for United States Steel Corp. (X):

-Earnings: $2.00 billion in Q3 vs. -$0.23 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $6.97 in Q3 vs. -$1.06 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, United States Steel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.54 billion or $5.36 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $4.85 per share -Revenue: $5.96 billion in Q3 vs. $2.34 billion in the same period last year.

