United States Steel Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for United States Steel Corp. (X):

-Earnings: -$84 million in Q3 vs. $291 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.49 in Q3 vs. $1.62 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, United States Steel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$35 million or -$0.21 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.29 per share -Revenue: $3.07 billion in Q3 vs. $3.73 billion in the same period last year.

