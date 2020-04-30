Markets
X

United States Steel Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for United States Steel Corp. (X):

-Earnings: -$391 million in Q1 vs. $54 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.30 in Q1 vs. $0.31 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, United States Steel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$123 million or -$0.73 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.88 per share -Revenue: $2.75 billion in Q1 vs. $3.50 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

X

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular