United States Steel Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for United States Steel Corp. (X):

-Earnings: -$391 million in Q1 vs. $54 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.30 in Q1 vs. $0.31 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, United States Steel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$123 million or -$0.73 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.88 per share -Revenue: $2.75 billion in Q1 vs. $3.50 billion in the same period last year.

