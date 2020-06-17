United States Steel Corp. Projects Adj. Loss In Q2 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United States Steel Corp. (X) said it expects to report second quarter adjusted net loss attributable to company of $521 million or $3.06 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss per share of $1.75, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Projected adjusted EBITDA is negative at $315 million, excluding approximately $100 million of estimated restructuring and other charges.

"As expected, the second quarter is being significantly impacted by the effects of COVID-19 and the expected nonrecurring costs associated with a significant portion of our steelmaking operations being idled in the quarter," said U. S. Steel CEO David Burritt.

The company expects its liquidity requirements through December 31, 2020 to be approximately $700 million, unchanged from the comparable $700 million previously disclosed. The company said it has completed actions that position it to achieve $200 million fixed cost reduction target a year ahead of original 2022 goal.

Shares of United States Steel were down 4% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

