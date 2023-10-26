United States Steel Corp. Profit Retreats In Q3

(RTTNews) - United States Steel Corp. (X) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $299 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $490 million, or $1.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, United States Steel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $350 million or $1.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.8% to $4.43 billion from $5.20 billion last year.

United States Steel Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $299 Mln. vs. $490 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.20 vs. $1.85 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.43 Bln vs. $5.20 Bln last year.

