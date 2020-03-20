United States Steel Corp. Issues Q1 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United States Steel Corp. (X) said, for the first quarter, the company projects adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $30 million. Adjusted loss per share is projected to be approximately $0.80. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a loss per share of $0.84. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Regarding the Coronavirus outbreak, the company said it continues to monitor demand levels and plans to provide more information during first quarter earnings call.

CEO David Burritt said: "Through the quarter, our Flat-rolled operations have performed well. The Tubular market continues to be challenging and conditions in Europe remain volatile. We are focused on preserving cash and liquidity in the current market environment."

