United States Steel Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - United States Steel Corp. (X) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $119 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $299 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, United States Steel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $140 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.0% to $3.853 billion from $4.431 billion last year.

United States Steel Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $119 Mln. vs. $299 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.48 vs. $1.20 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.853 Bln vs. $4.431 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.