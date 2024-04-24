United States Steel Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for X

In trading on Wednesday, shares of United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.49, changing hands as low as $36.38 per share. United States Steel Corp. shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of X shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, X's low point in its 52 week range is $20.40 per share, with $50.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.64.

