United States Steel Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for X

In trading on Wednesday, shares of United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.79, changing hands as low as $24.71 per share. United States Steel Corp. shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of X shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, X's low point in its 52 week range is $16.41 per share, with $39.2499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.70.
