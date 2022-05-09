United States Steel Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for X

In trading on Monday, shares of United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.54, changing hands as low as $26.04 per share. United States Steel Corp. shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of X shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, X's low point in its 52 week range is $17.98 per share, with $39.2499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.38.

