United States Steel (BER:USX1) Price Target Increased by 18.26% to 25.79

The average one-year price target for United States Steel (BER:USX1) has been revised to 25.79 / share. This is an increase of 18.26% from the prior estimate of 21.81 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.73 to a high of 39.76 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.67% from the latest reported closing price of 30.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 834 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Steel. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 4.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USX1 is 0.19%, a decrease of 12.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.97% to 181,704K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,869K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,991K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USX1 by 9.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,342K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,328K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USX1 by 11.39% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 6,133K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,821K shares, representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USX1 by 40.19% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 5,943K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,723K shares, representing an increase of 20.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USX1 by 6.11% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,262K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,337K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USX1 by 10.12% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.