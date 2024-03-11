News & Insights

Markets
X

United States Steel Announces Strategic Investment In Freespace Robotics - Quick Facts

March 11, 2024 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - United States Steel Corporation (X) announced a strategic investment in Freespace Robotics, a manufacturer of robotic storage and retrieval systems. Freespace Robotics is a portfolio company from Carnegie Foundry, a Robotics and AI venture studio headquartered in Pittsburgh. U. S Steel is also an anchor investor of Carnegie Foundry. U. S. Steel's Director of Strategy & Corporate Development, Jim Cook, will join the Freespace Robotics Board of Directors.

Freespace Robotics manufactures an autonomous storage system that leverages robots to store and retrieve goods in ways that are new to market. The company will use U. S. Steel's investment to execute on pilot programs, establish its manufacturing presence in the region and scale up team.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

X

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.