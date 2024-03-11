United States Steel Announces Strategic Investment In Freespace Robotics - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United States Steel Corporation (X) announced a strategic investment in Freespace Robotics, a manufacturer of robotic storage and retrieval systems. Freespace Robotics is a portfolio company from Carnegie Foundry, a Robotics and AI venture studio headquartered in Pittsburgh. U. S Steel is also an anchor investor of Carnegie Foundry. U. S. Steel's Director of Strategy & Corporate Development, Jim Cook, will join the Freespace Robotics Board of Directors.

Freespace Robotics manufactures an autonomous storage system that leverages robots to store and retrieve goods in ways that are new to market. The company will use U. S. Steel's investment to execute on pilot programs, establish its manufacturing presence in the region and scale up team.

