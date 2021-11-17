US Markets
GSK

United States signs about $1 bln order for GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody drug

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

The United States has signed contracts worth roughly $1 billion to secure antibody-based COVID-19 treatment sotrovimab from GSK and Vir Biotechnology, the drugmakers said on Wednesday, with supply expected by mid-December.

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The United States has signed contracts worth roughly $1 billion to secure antibody-based COVID-19 treatment sotrovimab from GSK GSK.L and Vir Biotechnology VIR.O, the drugmakers said on Wednesday, with supply expected by mid-December.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK VIR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular