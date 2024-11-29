News & Insights

United States Oil Fund Reports $37.63M Income in October

November 29, 2024 — 12:29 pm EST

United States Oil Fund LP ( (USO) ) has provided an announcement.

The United States Oil Fund reported a net income of $37.63 million for October 2024, despite facing significant unrealized losses in commodity futures. The fund’s net asset value decreased to $1.22 billion by the end of the month, reflecting changes in share additions and withdrawals. This financial performance showcases the volatile nature of oil investments, crucial for investors navigating the dynamic energy market.

