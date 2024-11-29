United States Oil Fund Reports $37.63M Income in October

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

United States Oil Fund LP ( (USO) ) has provided an announcement.

The United States Oil Fund reported a net income of $37.63 million for October 2024, despite facing significant unrealized losses in commodity futures. The fund’s net asset value decreased to $1.22 billion by the end of the month, reflecting changes in share additions and withdrawals. This financial performance showcases the volatile nature of oil investments, crucial for investors navigating the dynamic energy market.

For a thorough assessment of USO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.