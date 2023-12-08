News & Insights

US Markets
NVDA

United States' Nvidia set to discuss chip deals in Vietnam next week

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 08, 2023 — 05:45 am EST

Written by Phuong Nguyen for Reuters ->

By Phuong Nguyen

HANOI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. chip giant Nvidia NVDA.O will discuss cooperation deals on semiconductors with Vietnamese tech companies and authorities in a meeting on Monday in Hanoi, an invitation letter to participants seen by Reuters showed.

The southeast Asian country, which is home to large chip assembling factories including Intel's INTC.O biggest globally, is trying to expand into chip designing and possibly chip-making as trade tensions between the United States and China create opportunities for Vietnam in the strategic industry.

Jensen Huang, president and chief executive of Nvidia, will on Monday meet representatives from the Vietnamese government and Vietnamese companies to discuss ways "to boost the semiconductor industry" in Vietnam and "Nvidia's potential partnership with Vietnamese tech firms," the invitation letter to the private event said.

An industry source familiar with the preparations of the meeting said Nvidia was expected to agree on a tech transfer deal with at least one Vietnamese company.

The person declined to be named because they were not allowed to speak publicly on the issue.

FPT FPT.HM, Vingroup VIC.HM, the parent company of electric vehicles maker VinFast VFS.O and state-owned Viettel said they would attend the meeting on Monday with Nvidia but declined to comment about any possible deal.

The Vietnamese investment ministry, which will host the event, did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Nvidia, which makes AI chips and graphics processing units, has already partnered with Vietnam's leading tech companies to deploy AI in the cloud, automotive and healthcare industries, a document published by the White House in September showed when Washington upgraded diplomatic relations with Vietnam.

(Reporting Phuong Nguyen and Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Francesco.Guarascio@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
INTC
VFS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.