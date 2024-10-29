United States Natural Gas Fund Reports Strong Financial Gains

United States Natural Gas Fund LP ( (UNG) ) has shared an update.

The United States Natural Gas Fund reported a robust net income of $183.87 million for September 2024, showcasing significant gains from commodity futures and swap contracts. With a net asset value rising to $889.81 million, the fund demonstrated strong financial health, appealing to investors keen on capitalizing on energy markets. Despite expenses totaling $845,267, the fund’s performance remains a notable highlight for those interested in stock and financial market investments.

Find detailed analytics on UNG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.