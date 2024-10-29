News & Insights

United States Natural Gas Fund Reports Strong Financial Gains

October 29, 2024 — 03:57 pm EDT

United States Natural Gas Fund LP ( (UNG) ) has shared an update.

The United States Natural Gas Fund reported a robust net income of $183.87 million for September 2024, showcasing significant gains from commodity futures and swap contracts. With a net asset value rising to $889.81 million, the fund demonstrated strong financial health, appealing to investors keen on capitalizing on energy markets. Despite expenses totaling $845,267, the fund’s performance remains a notable highlight for those interested in stock and financial market investments.

