United States Natural Gas Fund Reports Significant Loss

November 29, 2024 — 12:28 pm EST

United States Natural Gas Fund LP ( (UNG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

The United States Natural Gas Fund, LP reported a significant net loss of $206.86 million for October 2024, driven by losses in both realized and unrealized trading positions in commodity futures and swap contracts. Despite initial asset contributions of $198.98 million, the fund’s net asset value dropped to $797.91 million by month’s end, highlighting the volatility and risks associated with natural gas investments.

