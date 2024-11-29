United States Natural Gas Fund Reports Significant Loss

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
United States Natural Gas Fund LP ( (UNG) ) just unveiled an announcement.
The United States Natural Gas Fund, LP reported a significant net loss of $206.86 million for October 2024, driven by losses in both realized and unrealized trading positions in commodity futures and swap contracts. Despite initial asset contributions of $198.98 million, the fund’s net asset value dropped to $797.91 million by month’s end, highlighting the volatility and risks associated with natural gas investments.
Find detailed analytics on UNG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.