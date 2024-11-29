United States Natural Gas Fund Reports Significant Loss

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

United States Natural Gas Fund LP ( (UNG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

The United States Natural Gas Fund, LP reported a significant net loss of $206.86 million for October 2024, driven by losses in both realized and unrealized trading positions in commodity futures and swap contracts. Despite initial asset contributions of $198.98 million, the fund’s net asset value dropped to $797.91 million by month’s end, highlighting the volatility and risks associated with natural gas investments.

