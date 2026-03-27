United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) Price Target Increased by 10.40% to 140.76

The average one-year price target for United States Lime & Minerals (NasdaqGS:USLM) has been revised to $140.76 / share. This is an increase of 10.40% from the prior estimate of $127.50 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $139.38 to a high of $144.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.55% from the latest reported closing price of $125.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Lime & Minerals. This is an decrease of 183 owner(s) or 41.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USLM is 0.06%, an increase of 34.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.74% to 8,450K shares. The put/call ratio of USLM is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 639K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 683K shares , representing a decrease of 6.78%.

Select Equity Group holds 367K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares , representing a decrease of 14.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USLM by 16.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 342K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 342K shares , representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USLM by 53.15% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 326K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares , representing an increase of 9.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USLM by 1.18% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 273K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares , representing a decrease of 22.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USLM by 19.57% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.