United States Lime & Minerals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

United States Lime & Minerals' (NASDAQ:USLM) stock is up by a considerable 12% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study United States Lime & Minerals' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for United States Lime & Minerals is:

14% = US$37m ÷ US$272m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.14 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

United States Lime & Minerals' Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To start with, United States Lime & Minerals' ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 11% seen over the past five years by United States Lime & Minerals.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that United States Lime & Minerals' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 16% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NasdaqGS:USLM Past Earnings Growth November 25th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is United States Lime & Minerals fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is United States Lime & Minerals Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

United States Lime & Minerals' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 12% (implying that it retains 88% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Moreover, United States Lime & Minerals is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of eight years of paying a dividend.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with United States Lime & Minerals' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. Our risks dashboard will have the 1 risk we have identified for United States Lime & Minerals.

