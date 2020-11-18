United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (USLM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (USLM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased USLM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that USLM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $102.21, the dividend yield is .63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of USLM was $102.21, representing a -6.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $109.87 and a 67.58% increase over the 52 week low of $60.99.

USLM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM). USLM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.6.

