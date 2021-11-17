United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (USLM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (USLM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased USLM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that USLM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $138.58, the dividend yield is .46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of USLM was $138.58, representing a -11.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $156 and a 45.41% increase over the 52 week low of $95.30.

USLM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) and Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR). USLM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.47.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the uslm Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

