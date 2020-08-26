Dividends
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (USLM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2020

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (USLM) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased USLM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that USLM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $93.33, the dividend yield is .69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of USLM was $93.33, representing a -10.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $104 and a 53.03% increase over the 52 week low of $60.99.

USLM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM). USLM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.71.

