United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) has had a rough three months with its share price down 7.5%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to United States Lime & Minerals' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for United States Lime & Minerals is:

12% = US$30m ÷ US$250m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.12.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of United States Lime & Minerals' Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, United States Lime & Minerals' ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 14%. This probably goes some way in explaining United States Lime & Minerals' moderate 11% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

We then performed a comparison between United States Lime & Minerals' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 12% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:USLM Past Earnings Growth June 18th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about United States Lime & Minerals''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is United States Lime & Minerals Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

In United States Lime & Minerals' case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 12% (or a retention ratio of 88%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Moreover, United States Lime & Minerals is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of seven years of paying a dividend.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with United States Lime & Minerals' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. You can see the 1 risk we have identified for United States Lime & Minerals by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

