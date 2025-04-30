United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. Reports 27.3% Increase in Q1 2025 Revenues and Announces Quarterly Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. reports Q1 2025 revenue growth of 27.3%, with net income increasing by 52.0%.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with revenues of $91.3 million, marking a 27.3% increase from $71.7 million in the same quarter of 2024. This revenue growth was driven by higher sales volumes and average selling prices of lime and limestone products, particularly to construction and environmental customers. Gross profit also rose significantly to $46.2 million, a 50.8% increase from the previous year. Though selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 29.2% to $6.3 million, net income reached $34.1 million, up 52.0% year-over-year. The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share, payable on June 13, 2025. CEO Timothy W. Byrne expressed satisfaction with the company’s performance, attributed to ongoing demand from construction customers.

Potential Positives

Company's revenues increased by $19.6 million, or 27.3%, from Q1 2024 to Q1 2025, indicating strong sales growth.

Gross profit grew significantly by $15.5 million, or 50.8%, reflecting strong demand and improved pricing for lime and limestone products.

Net income increased by $11.7 million, or 52.0%, showcasing strong overall financial performance.

Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Significant increase in SG&A expenses (29.2%) may indicate rising operational costs that could impact future profitability.

Ongoing reliance on construction sector could pose risks if the market experiences a downturn, potentially affecting future revenue growth.

FAQ

What are the Q1 2025 revenue figures for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc.?

The company reported revenues of $91.3 million in Q1 2025, up from $71.7 million in Q1 2024.

What factors contributed to the revenue increase in Q1 2025?

The revenue increase was driven by higher sales volumes and increased selling prices of lime and limestone products.

How much was the net income for Q1 2025?

The net income for Q1 2025 was $34.1 million, an increase from $22.4 million in Q1 2024.

What is the declared dividend for shareholders?

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share has been declared, payable on June 13, 2025.

Where does United States Lime & Minerals operate its facilities?

The company operates plants in Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas.

DALLAS, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ: USLM) today reported first quarter 2025 results: The Company’s revenues in the first quarter 2025 were $91.3 million, compared to $71.7 million in the first quarter 2024, an increase of $19.6 million, or 27.3%. The increase in revenues in the first quarter 2025, compared to the first quarter 2024, resulted from an increase in sales volumes of the Company’s lime and limestone products, principally to the Company’s construction and environmental customers, and an increase in average selling prices for the Company’s lime and limestone products.





The Company’s gross profit was $46.2 million in the first quarter 2025, compared to $30.6 million in the first quarter 2024, an increase of $15.5 million, or 50.8%. The increase in gross profit in the first quarter 2025, compared to the first quarter 2024, resulted primarily from the increases in revenues discussed above.





Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $6.3 million in the first quarter 2025, compared to $4.8 million in the first quarter 2024, an increase of $1.4 million, or 29.2%. The increase in SG&A expenses in the first quarter 2025, compared to the first quarter 2024, was primarily due to increased personnel expenses, including stock-based compensation.





Other (income) expense, net was $3.1 million income in the first quarter 2025, compared to $2.5 million income in the first quarter 2024, reflecting an increase of $0.6 million. The increase in other (income) expense, net for the first quarter 2025, compared to the first quarter 2024, was primarily due to interest earned on higher average balances of cash and cash equivalents.





The Company reported net income of $34.1 million ($1.19 per share diluted) in the first quarter 2025, compared to $22.4 million ($0.78 per share diluted) in the first quarter 2024, reflecting an increase of $11.7 million, or 52.0%.





“We are pleased with the Company’s strong financial performance in the first quarter 2025. We continued to see solid demand from our construction customers during the quarter, which was further amplified by some large, ongoing construction projects,” said Timothy W. Byrne, President and Chief Executive Officer.







Dividend







The Company announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share on the Company’s common stock. This dividend is payable on June 13, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 23, 2025.





United States Lime & Minerals, Inc., a NASDAQ-listed public company with headquarters in Dallas, Texas, is a manufacturer of lime and limestone products, supplying primarily the construction (including highway, road and building contractors), industrial (including paper and glass manufacturers), environmental (including municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities and flue gas treatment processes), metals (including steel producers), roof shingle manufacturers, agriculture (including poultry producers), and oil and gas services industries. The Company operates lime and limestone plants and distribution facilities in Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Arkansas Lime Company, ART Quarry TRS LLC (DBA Carthage Crushed Limestone), Colorado Lime Company, Mill Creek Dolomite, LLC, Texas Lime Company, U.S. Lime Company, U.S. Lime Company-Shreveport, U.S. Lime Company-St. Clair, and U.S. Lime Company-Transportation. In addition, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, U.S. Lime Company-O & G, LLC, has royalty and non-operated working interests in natural gas wells located in Johnson County, Texas, in the Barnett Shale Formation.





Any statements contained in this News Release, including, but not limited to, statements relating to changes in demand, that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, and investors are cautioned that such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, including without limitation those risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







Contact: Timothy W. Byrne









(972) 991-8400

















































































United States Lime & Minerals, Inc.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA









(In thousands, except per share amounts)









(Unaudited)





























































Three Months Ended





























March 31,





























2025

















2024

























INCOME STATEMENTS











































































Revenues











$









91,253















$





71,687

















Cost of revenues















45,097



















41,080

















Gross profit











$









46,156















$





30,607





















































Selling, general and administrative expenses















6,262



















4,848

















Operating profit











$









39,894















$





25,759





















































Other (income) expense, net















(3,091









)















(2,540





)













Income tax expense



















8,872



















5,860

















Net income











$









34,113















$





22,439





















































Income per share of common stock:





































Basic











$









1.19















$





0.79

















Diluted











$









1.19















$





0.78

















Weighted-average shares outstanding:





































Basic



















28,623



















28,537

















Diluted



















28,719



















28,623

















Cash dividends per share of common stock











$









0.06















$





0.05































































March 31,













December 31,

























2025

















2024





















BALANCE SHEETS









































Assets:







































Current assets











$









388,337















$





354,782

















Property, plant and equipment, net



















191,810



















182,891

















Other non-current assets



















5,108



















5,490

















Total assets











$









585,255















$





543,163



















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:







































Current liabilities











$









25,391















$





16,962

















Deferred tax liabilities, net



















23,088



















23,659

















Other long-term liabilities



















4,569



















4,801

















Stockholders’ equity



















532,207



















497,741

















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity











$









585,255















$





543,163



























































