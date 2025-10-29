United States Lime & Minerals Inc. Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $38.78 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $33.35 million, or $1.16 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.1% to $102.02 million from $89.43 million last year.

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $38.78 Mln. vs. $33.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.35 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue: $102.02 Mln vs. $89.43 Mln last year.

