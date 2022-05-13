Technology

United States Gasoline Fund (UGA) Hits a 52-Week High

Contributor
Sweta Jaiswal, FRM Zacks
Published

The United States Gasoline Fund UGA is probably a suitable pick for investors looking for momentum. UGA hit a 52-week high and is up 111.2% from its 52-week low price of $32.18/share.

Let’s look at UGA and its near-term outlook to gauge the direction it might be headed toward.

UGA in Focus

The United States Gasoline Fund is an exchange-traded security, designed to track in percentage terms, the movements of gasoline prices. UGA has an AUM of $115 million and charges an expense ratio of 90 basis points.

Why the Move?

The surge in gasoline prices is largely led by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that sparked fears of a global supply disruption in an already tight-supply market. Sanctions by the United States and other countries will force Russia to supply less crude oil, thereby flaring up prices. This is making funds like UGA an impressive investment option.

More Gains Ahead?

It seems like the United States Gasoline Fund will remain strong, with a positive weighted alpha of 110.60, which gives cues of a further rally.


Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Click to get this free report

United States Gasoline ETF (UGA): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UGA

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular