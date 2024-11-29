News & Insights

United States Gasoline Fund Reports Strong October Gains

November 29, 2024 — 12:57 pm EST

United States Gasoline Fund LP ( (UGA) ) has shared an update.

The United States Gasoline Fund, LP reported a net income of $4,220,077 for October 2024, with a realized trading gain on commodity futures of over $5 million, offset by some unrealized losses. Despite withdrawals, the fund’s net asset value rose to $97,500,745, reflecting resilience in a volatile market, making it an intriguing consideration for those interested in energy sector investments.

