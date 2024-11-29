United States Gasoline Fund Reports Strong October Gains

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
United States Gasoline Fund LP ( (UGA) ) has shared an update.
The United States Gasoline Fund, LP reported a net income of $4,220,077 for October 2024, with a realized trading gain on commodity futures of over $5 million, offset by some unrealized losses. Despite withdrawals, the fund’s net asset value rose to $97,500,745, reflecting resilience in a volatile market, making it an intriguing consideration for those interested in energy sector investments.
For a thorough assessment of UGA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.