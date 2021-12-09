United States Cellular's (NYSE:USM) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for United States Cellular, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = US$190m ÷ (US$10b - US$856m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, United States Cellular has an ROCE of 2.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Wireless Telecom industry average of 3.6%.

NYSE:USM Return on Capital Employed December 9th 2021

In the above chart we have measured United States Cellular's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 2.0%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 45% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at United States Cellular thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On United States Cellular's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that United States Cellular can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And since the stock has fallen 28% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for United States Cellular (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

