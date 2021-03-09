United States Cellular (USM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

United States Cellular (USM) closed the most recent trading day at $35.13, moving +1.39% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.69%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless telecommunications service provider had gained 1.76% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.26% in that time.

USM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, USM is projected to report earnings of $0.62 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.46%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $985.23 million, up 2.31% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $4.08 billion, which would represent changes of -27.1% and +1.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for USM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.06% higher. USM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, USM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.14. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.51.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

