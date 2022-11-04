United States Cellular Shares Fall On Q3 Loss

(RTTNews) - United States Cellular Corp. (USM) shares are sliding more than 25 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported a third-quarter loss, compared to the profit last year.

The company recorded a quarterly loss of $12 million or $0.15 per share compared to profit of $34 million or $0.38 per share a year ago.

The company said postpaid subscriber growth remains challenging.

Currently, shares are at $23.19, down 15.31 percent from the previous close of $31.05 on a volume of 176,827.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.