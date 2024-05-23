United States Cellular Recent Insider Activity

On May 22, a substantial insider purchase was made by Esteban Iriarte, Board Member at United States Cellular (NYSE:USM), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: In a recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Iriarte increased their investment in United States Cellular by purchasing 2,836 shares through open-market transactions, signaling confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $121,976.

At Thursday morning, United States Cellular shares are up by 0.62%, trading at $43.95.

About United States Cellular

U.S. Cellular is a regional wireless carrier that serves about 4.5 million customers spread across four major geographic clusters: the Midwest, mid-Atlantic, New England, and the Pacific Northwest. These service territories encompass a total population of about 32 million people. The vast majority of the markets the firm serves are rural or second/third-tier cities, with only the greater Milwaukee and Oklahoma City regions boasting populations greater than 1 million. U.S. Cellular also owns a 5.5% stake in Verizon Wireless' Los Angeles operations and, unlike its wireless carrier peers, owns most of its own towers.

Key Indicators: United States Cellular's Financial Health

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, United States Cellular faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.65% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 58.11%, indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): United States Cellular's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.21.

Debt Management: United States Cellular's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.86, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 64.24 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.99 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): United States Cellular's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 7.68, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

