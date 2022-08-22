United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) investors are sitting on a loss of 23% if they invested five years ago

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM), since the last five years saw the share price fall 23%. On the other hand, we note it's up 8.7% in about a month. However, this may be a matter of broader market optimism, since stocks are up 6.5% in the same time.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate half decade during which the share price slipped, United States Cellular actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 21% per year. So it doesn't seem like EPS is a great guide to understanding how the market is valuing the stock. Or possibly, the market was previously very optimistic, so the stock has disappointed, despite improving EPS.

Because of the sharp contrast between the EPS growth rate and the share price growth, we're inclined to look to other metrics to understand the changing market sentiment around the stock.

Revenue is actually up 1.3% over the time period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:USM Earnings and Revenue Growth August 22nd 2022

Take a more thorough look at United States Cellular's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that United States Cellular returned a loss of 4.7% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 9.3%. What is more upsetting is the 4% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. This sort of share price action isn't particularly encouraging, but at least the losses are slowing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand United States Cellular better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for United States Cellular (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

