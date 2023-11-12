United States Cellular (FRA:US7) Price Target Increased by 11.14% to 41.03

The average one-year price target for United States Cellular (FRA:US7) has been revised to 41.03 / share. This is an increase of 11.14% from the prior estimate of 36.91 dated August 26, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.90 to a high of 52.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.66% from the latest reported closing price of 39.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Cellular. This is a decrease of 54 owner(s) or 14.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US7 is 0.11%, an increase of 29.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.07% to 21,507K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,611K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,496K shares, representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in US7 by 6.70% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,464K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,504K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in US7 by 161.89% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 1,373K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,543K shares, representing a decrease of 12.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in US7 by 21.37% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 864K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 922K shares, representing a decrease of 6.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in US7 by 10.75% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 726K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares, representing an increase of 50.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in US7 by 423.85% over the last quarter.

