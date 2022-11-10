United States Cellular Corporation Shares Close the Week 25.9% Lower - Weekly Wrap

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) shares closed this week 25.9% lower than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently down 27.0% year-to-date, down 30.0% over the past 12 months, and down 32.3% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.4%, and the S&P 500 rose 6.4%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $27.92 and as low as $21.41 this week.
- Shares closed 33.3% below its 52-week high and 4.2% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 25.0% lower than the 10-day average and 45.1% higher than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.4.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price lags the performance of its peers in the Communications Services industry sector this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 323.0%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 204.0%
- The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is -1081.9% higher than the average peer.
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
