United States Cellular Corporation - 6.25% NT REDEEM 01 (UZD) Price Target Increased by 15.80% to 21.31

The average one-year price target for United States Cellular Corporation - 6.25% NT REDEEM 01 (NYSE:UZD) has been revised to 21.31 / share. This is an increase of 15.80% from the prior estimate of 18.41 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.44 to a high of 27.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.60% from the latest reported closing price of 19.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Cellular Corporation - 6.25% NT REDEEM 01. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UZD is 0.39%, an increase of 12.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.22% to 6,383K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,682K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,611K shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZD by 15.87% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 864K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 924K shares, representing a decrease of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZD by 0.73% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 749K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,373K shares, representing a decrease of 83.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UZD by 39.88% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 501K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 370K shares, representing an increase of 26.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZD by 12.50% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 393K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 415K shares, representing a decrease of 5.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZD by 8.27% over the last quarter.

