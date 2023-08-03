News & Insights

UZD

United States Cellular Corporation - 6.25% NT REDEEM 01 (UZD) Price Target Decreased by 17.67% to 21.71

August 03, 2023 — 03:49 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for United States Cellular Corporation - 6.25% NT REDEEM 01 (NYSE:UZD) has been revised to 21.71 / share. This is an decrease of 17.67% from the prior estimate of 26.37 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.96 to a high of 26.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.47% from the latest reported closing price of 16.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Cellular Corporation - 6.25% NT REDEEM 01. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UZD is 0.36%, an increase of 13.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.62% to 6,736K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UZD / United States Cellular Corporation - 6.25% NT REDEEM 01/09/2069 USD 25 Shares Held by Institutions

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 1,543K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,547K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZD by 33.92% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,496K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZD by 19.74% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 922K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UZD by 1.35% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 415K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares, representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZD by 0.56% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 370K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing an increase of 13.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UZD by 5.68% over the last quarter.

