United States Cellular Corporation - 5.50% NT REDEEM 01 (UZF) Price Target Increased by 7.24% to 16.53

The average one-year price target for United States Cellular Corporation - 5.50% NT REDEEM 01 (NYSE:UZF) has been revised to 16.53 / share. This is an increase of 7.24% from the prior estimate of 15.42 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.30 to a high of 21.52 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.40% from the latest reported closing price of 16.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Cellular Corporation - 5.50% NT REDEEM 01. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UZF is 0.26%, an increase of 4.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.60% to 6,973K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,682K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,611K shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZF by 20.28% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 986K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 944K shares, representing an increase of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UZF by 0.66% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 912K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 918K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZF by 21.07% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 728K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 878K shares, representing a decrease of 20.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UZF by 28.56% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 501K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares, representing an increase of 26.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZF by 8.92% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.