United States Cellular Corporation - 5.50% NT REDEEM 01 (UZF) Price Target Decreased by 18.18% to 19.08

The average one-year price target for United States Cellular Corporation - 5.50% NT REDEEM 01 (NYSE:UZF) has been revised to 19.08 / share. This is an decrease of 18.18% from the prior estimate of 23.31 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.14 to a high of 23.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.47% from the latest reported closing price of 14.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Cellular Corporation - 5.50% NT REDEEM 01. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UZF is 0.25%, an increase of 2.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.39% to 6,615K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,496K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,499K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZF by 17.58% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 944K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 941K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UZF by 6.20% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 918K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 858K shares, representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UZF by 0.39% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 878K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 971K shares, representing a decrease of 10.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZF by 19.12% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 416K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares, representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UZF by 2.01% over the last quarter.

