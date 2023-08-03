United States Cellular Corporation - 5.50% NT REDEEM 01 (UZE) Price Target Decreased by 17.32% to 19.12

The average one-year price target for United States Cellular Corporation - 5.50% NT REDEEM 01 (NYSE:UZE) has been revised to 19.12 / share. This is an decrease of 17.32% from the prior estimate of 23.12 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.17 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.47% from the latest reported closing price of 14.43 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Cellular Corporation - 5.50% NT REDEEM 01. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UZE is 0.23%, a decrease of 0.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.25% to 6,963K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,496K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,499K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZE by 15.24% over the last quarter.
PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 926K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 864K shares, representing an increase of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UZE by 1.22% over the last quarter.
CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 775K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 813K shares, representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UZE by 23.11% over the last quarter.
PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 416K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares, representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UZE by 3.02% over the last quarter.
Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund holds 393K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
