United States buyers purchased about 60,000 tonnes EU wheat

HAMBURG, May 30 (Reuters) - Buyers in the United States are believed to have last week purchased about 60,000 tonnes of European Union origin wheat expected to be sourced about half each from Poland and Germany, European traders said on Tuesday.

Shipment was believed to be in July.

This bought recent purchases of EU wheat by U.S. importers to a total of an estimated 270,000 to 300,000 tonnes including purchases of about 210,000 tonnes reported on May 23, they said.

The total purchases were said to involve a total of around ten shipments, with around seven from Poland and three from Germany all of around 30,000 tonnes, they said. Purchases are believed to involve milling wheat generally of 12.5% and 13% protein.

Shipment was mainly in June, July and August with low EU prices compared to the U.S. generating purchase interest, traders said. GRA/EU

“Poland appears to have considerably more high protein old wheat available than Germany,” one trader said.

