United States buyers purchased about 210,000 tonnes EU wheat - traders

HAMBURG, May 23 (Reuters) - Buyers in the United States have recently purchased about 210,000 tonnes of European Union origin wheat expected to be sourced from Poland and Germany, European traders said on Tuesday.

The purchases were said to involve a total of around five shipments from Poland and two from Germany all of about 30,000 tonnes, they said.

Shipment was mainly between May and August.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.