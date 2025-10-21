United States Antimony (UAMY) Soars 20.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) shares rallied 20% in the last trading session to close at $13.43. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 72.4% gain over the past four weeks.

United States Antimony shares spiked following its announcement that it has made an offer to acquire Australia-based Larvotto Resources Limited. UAMY had previously acquired 10% of Larvotto's total issued share capital with cash in the open market. This deal, if it comes through, will establish UAMY as one of the largest antimony producers outside of China.

Larvotto Resources is advancing the development of its flagship Hillgrove Antimony-Gold Project in New South Wales, which is expected to start production in 2026. The project is set to become Australia’s largest producer of antimony, with the potential to supply around 7% of global antimony demand. Apart from Hillgrove, Larvotto is also focused on exploring its wider portfolio of assets located in Tier 1 regions in Australia and New Zealand.

Under the offer terms, Larvotto shareholders would receive six shares of United States Antimony for every 100 Larvotto shares held. This represents a significant premium to Larvotto's last equity capital raise announced on July 25, 2025 and recent stock trading levels. The transaction remains subject to the negotiation and execution of a binding scheme implementation deed, shareholder and regulatory approvals, and customary closing conditions.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +300%. Revenues are expected to be $12 million, up 395.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For United States Antimony, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on UAMY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

United States Antimony is a member of the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry. One other stock in the same industry, Southern Copper (SCCO), finished the last trading session 4% higher at $134.94. SCCO has returned 18% over the past month.

Southern Copper's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +13.8% over the past month to $1.16. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +0.9%. Southern Copper currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

