United States Antimony (UAMY) Price Target Increased by 84.74% to 9.26

The average one-year price target for United States Antimony (NYSEAM:UAMY) has been revised to $9.26 / share. This is an increase of 84.74% from the prior estimate of $5.02 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $10.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.99% from the latest reported closing price of $6.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 189 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Antimony. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 73.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UAMY is 0.02%, an increase of 61.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 87.14% to 37,722K shares. The put/call ratio of UAMY is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,611K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,525K shares , representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAMY by 8.59% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,229K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company.

Truist Financial holds 2,029K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,779K shares , representing an increase of 12.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAMY by 3.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,955K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 799K shares , representing an increase of 59.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAMY by 116.05% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,333K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares , representing an increase of 62.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAMY by 111.86% over the last quarter.

