United States Antimony (UAMY) Price Target Increased by 16.03% to 12.92

The average one-year price target for United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) has been revised to $12.92 / share. This is an increase of 16.03% from the prior estimate of $11.14 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $14.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.56% from the latest reported closing price of $11.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 221 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Antimony. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 14.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UAMY is 0.07%, an increase of 12.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.76% to 60,153K shares. The put/call ratio of UAMY is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Two Sigma Investments holds 2,922K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 278K shares , representing an increase of 90.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAMY by 706.12% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,745K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,312K shares , representing a decrease of 20.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAMY by 33.77% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,656K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,172K shares , representing an increase of 18.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAMY by 48.94% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 2,405K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 2,130K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares , representing an increase of 71.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAMY by 189.84% over the last quarter.

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