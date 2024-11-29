United States 12 Month Oil Fund Reports Strong Performance

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP ( (USL) ) just unveiled an update.

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP reported a net income of $940,891 for October 2024, with an end-of-month net asset value of $54,812,282, indicating robust financial performance despite a realized trading loss in commodity futures. This demonstrates resilience in the oil fund’s strategy, appealing to investors keen on commodity markets.

