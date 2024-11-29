News & Insights

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Reports Strong Performance

November 29, 2024 — 12:28 pm EST

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP ( (USL) ) just unveiled an update.

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP reported a net income of $940,891 for October 2024, with an end-of-month net asset value of $54,812,282, indicating robust financial performance despite a realized trading loss in commodity futures. This demonstrates resilience in the oil fund’s strategy, appealing to investors keen on commodity markets.

Find detailed analytics on USL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

